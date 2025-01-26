Young Tigresses Fall to India in T20 World Cup Super Six Clash



Kuala Lumpur: Bangladesh Under-19 Women’s team kicked off their T20 World Cup Super Six mission with a thumping eight-wicket defeat to India at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia today. Put into bat first, Bangladesh were restricted to a meager 64-8 with captain Sumaiya Akter scoring highest 21 not out. Jannatul Maoua was the only other batter to reach double digits apart from Sumaiya by making 14.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Vaishnavi Sharma ripped through Bangladesh’s batting lineup with 3-15 in four overs. India, however, reached 66-2 for a victory in the game in 7.1 overs. Opener Gongadi Trisha led the charge with 40 off 31, hitting six boundaries.





Bangladesh will take on West Indies on Tuesday in their next match in the Super Six at the same venue in an inconsequential match as their semifinal hopes have already ended after this defeat against India. India and Australia have already confirmed the semifinal from this group. Both of the sides came into the group with four points by virtue of winning two matches in their group phase earlier.





Australia earlier beat West Indies to confirm that they have six points in their kitty, so as India after they beat Bangladesh. Both Bangladesh and West Indies came into this group with two points, so a defeat meant they couldn’t overtake India and Australia in terms of points earned.

