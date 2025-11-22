Youth Empowerment: Coordinator Dahal Emphasizes Role of Young Leaders in New Nepal



Kathmandu: Coordinator of the Nepali Communist Party (NCP), Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, has declared that the youth are the envisioned leaders of a new era in Nepal. At the ‘Gen-Z with NCP’ event held at the party’s headquarters in Parisdanda, Dahal emphasized intensive discussions within the party regarding youth leadership in ideological, political, and organizational realms.





According to National News Agency RSS, Dahal expressed his belief in the potential of the new generation and highlighted the party’s commitment to nurturing this potential. “I see novel dreams in the new generation. Now, we should dream about making the youths the successors and assigning them responsibilities. The youth should be prepared as the leaders of the new Nepal. The party will play its role in that connection,” he stated.





Dahal underscored that the party aims to prioritize the inclusion of young people in its committees and during elections. He praised the initiative taken by the ‘Gen-Z’ youth to combat corruption and promote good governance, noting that it has sparked a new awareness among Nepalis globally.





He further remarked that the Gen-Z movement has prompted widespread self-reflection and acknowledged the importance of adapting to the youth’s sentiments. Dahal asserted that the party’s long-standing calls for reform align with the demands articulated by the Gen-Z movement.





NCP leader Jagannath Khatiwada reiterated that the party is committed to addressing the aspirations of the Gen-Z generation, with a focus on eradicating corruption and establishing good governance. He assured that the NCP is dedicated to fulfilling these goals.





During the event, it was announced that several Gen-Z youths had decided to join the NCP, marking their commitment to the party’s vision for a transformed Nepal.

